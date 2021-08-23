DECATUR — Thomas R. Black, 84, of Decatur, IL, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, IL.

Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, will be handling the arrangements.

Memorials in Thomas' honor may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, Decatur, IL.

Thomas was born April 9, 1937, in Roberts, IL, the son of Willis M. and Helen V. (Kietzmann) Black. He married Marilyn J. Steiner on April 11, 1959 in Onarga, IL. She preceded him in death on September 11, 2009. Thomas was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. He proudly served our country in the Illinois National Guard. Thomas worked for Rogers Cartage and ADM Trucking.

He is survived by son Andrew (Cynthia) Black of Oakley, IL; daughter Toni (Jerry) Humpfer of Ankeny, IA; grandchildren: Crystal (Sean) Means of Kentucky, Jessica Humpfer, and Tyler (fiancee Aubrey) Humpfer, all of IA; great-grandson Weston; brother James (Jeanine) Black of Mahomet, IL; sister-in-law Twyla Steiner of La Place, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Marilyn, parents in law John and Beulah Steiner; brothers: Stanley Black and Raymond Black; sister Carol Black; brothers-in-law: Marlyn (Myrna) Steiner, and Ronald Steiner.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and staff of the fourth floor and IMC unit at Decatur Memorial Hospital, for their excellent and compassionate care provided to Thomas.

