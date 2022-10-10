March 1, 1941 - Oct. 7, 2022

SPRINGFIELD — Thomas R. "Tom" Burkett, 81, of Springfield, formerly of Chatham and Decatur, passed away at 7:45 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at HSHS St. John's Hospital. Tom was born in Decatur, IL, March 1, 1941 the son of Melvin and Velva (Patterson) Burkett. His father preceded him in death.

He was a graduate of Macon High School and attended Lincoln Land Community College. Tom enlisted and served in the United States Army at Ft. Hood from 1962-1965. Tom married Nancy Lorraine Stone in 1970 and she preceded him in death in 2009.

He is survived by Janet Peecher of Springfield, whom he married in 2010; also surviving are his mother, Velva Burkett of Decatur, IL; son, Timothy (Stacy) Burkett of Cantrall, IL; two daughters: Jennifer Burkett of Mount Auburn, IL and Nicole Nikki (James LaGuardia) Burkett of Murphysboro, IL; two step-sons: Dr. Matthew (Stephanie) Peecher of Springfield and Mark (Tracie) Peecher of Urbana, IL; two grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; two sisters: Donna Wright and Linda Temple; a brother, Ardy Burkett, all of Decatur, IL; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Tom was a Technician for Xerox Corporation for many years. He was a past member of Calvary Temple Christian Center and a member of Springfield Bible Church.

Arrangements are in the care of Bisch Funeral Home West located at 2931 S. Koke Mill Rd. in Springfield, IL 62711 where the family will greet family and loved ones on Thursday, October 13, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastors John Standard and Paul Rose officiating. Burial will follow at Chatham Memorial Cemetery, Chatham, IL.

Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to the Springfield Bible Church or Calvary Temple Christian Center. Please visit the online "Life Remembered" at www.bischfuneralhomewest.com where tributes and condolences may be made Bisch Funeral Home West. 217-544-5424