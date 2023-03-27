Oct. 15, 1932 - March 24, 2023

BETHANY — Thomas Robert Stables, 90, of Bethany, passed away 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Fair Haven Christian Home, Decatur.

Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 31, 2023, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 30, 2023, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany, with Masonic Rites held at 7:00 p.m. by the George A. Sentel Masonic Lodge #764 Sullivan. Burial will be in Arthur Cemetery, Arthur. In lieu of flowers; memorials may be made to the Scholarship Fund at George A. Sentel Masonic Lodge #764, Sullivan.

Tom was born October 15, 1932, in Buckley, the son of James and Helen (Mayes) Stables. He graduated from Bethany High School in 1951. He married Myra Reeve of Arthur in 1954; she preceded him in death in 1994. He later married Maryland Kay Von Lanken in March of 1997; she preceded him in death in July of 2019.

Tom was a member of the George A. Sentel Masonic Lodge #764 Sullivan; the Springfield Shrine and he was a former Boy Scout Leader. He worked at Caterpillar from 1951-1952. He then worked for Illinois Power Company from 1954-1969 as a Tree Trimmer, he also received an award from the company for saving the life of a family from a house fire. He helped on the family farm and later went to work for ADM Decatur as a Truck Driver from 1981-1996. Tom worked at Strike Force Security in CA from 1997-2010 for movies and parties. Tom returned to Bethany in October of 2019.

Tom is survived by his son, Stanley (Jean) Stables of Decatur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wives and one sister.

