WYOMING — Thomas (Tom or "Tomcat") Duffield, of Wyoming, IL, passed away unexpectedly Sept 17th at 10:15 am.
A Memorial Celebration will be held at Fletcher Park in Mt. Zion, IL on Sept 22nd from 2-7 pm. There will be a veteran salute at 3 pm. Casual attire.
He was so many things to so many people but most importantly a loving and supportive husband to his beautiful wife, Lynnette (Dugger) Duffield. They shared in the love of their five wonderful children: Ryan, Megan, Justin, Jason, and Taya. In addition, his pride and joys were his gorgeous grandchildren: Jayden, Fisher, Lennon, Link, and Knight — and his grandchildren on the way: Vincent and Harper.
Tom graduated from Forreston High School in 1978 and proudly served in the United States Navy from 1978-1982. He spent a life immersed in his favorite hobbies like tinkering on anything with an engine, riding motorcycles — and more recently Jeep'ing, political debates, traveling the US (a country he loved so dearly) with his wife, being the ultimate entrepreneur, and spending quality time with his family and friends. His personality was magnetic and anyone who got to know him adored him.
Aside from being survived by his wife and children, Tom also leaves behind his parents, Marilyn "Mamahoad" Stevens, Lloyd Duffield, Marcia Duffield, and Ron Dugger, as well as his siblings: Terry, Chuck, Tim, Holly, John, Linda, Nanette, Steve, Debbie, Terry, DJ, Peggy, Jim, Cindy, Kim, Kerry, Scott, Sheila, and Brian. And his sweet pups: Prudence and Tracy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to St. Jude Children's Hospital, a charity Tom spent many years supporting.
