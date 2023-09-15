DECATUR — Thomas (Tom) Seitz, Sr., 73, of Decatur, passed away at 4:46 p.m., Saturday, September 9, 2023, at Springfield Memorial Hospital.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Tom is survived by his wife, Debbie; son, T.J. (Heather); grandchildren: James (Jamie), Annalyse, and Charles; sister, Sandy (Juan) Medina; brother, Ron; and best friend, Bob Smith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Norma Jean; and brother, Chuck.

Tom was employed by General Transfer/Staley Transport and self employed as a Real Estate Investor.

In lieu of flowers/food, memorials may be made to Decatur Parks Foundation (for a bench along Lake Decatur) or Seitz College Fund (for grandchildren).

Checks made payable to either of the above, may be mailed to Debbie Seitz, P.O. Box 1422, Decatur, IL, 62525.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.