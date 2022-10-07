Sept. 8, 1949 - Sept. 23, 2022

DECATUR — Thomas V. Broadhacker, 73, passed away on September 23, 2022. He was born September 8, 1949 in Decatur, IL to Odis and Hazel (Lewis) Broadhacker. He married Barbara Greene on October 19, 1996 in Decatur and she preceded him in death.

Tom worked for the consulting firm Warren and Van Pragg as a Construction Inspector, Superintendent for Mid States, Bodine, and Stark Construction Companies and Inspector for BGM Engineering.

He is survived by his brothers: Hillis (Connie) Kissee, Peoria, Raymond (Evie) Broadhacker, Bethany; and nieces and nephews; special friends, Chuck and Liz Hunsinger, Fort Wayne, IN; and companion, Connie Hewitt, Springfield.

As per his wishes, cremation rites were accorded and services are pending.

In lieu of flowers donations can be sent in Tom's honor to the animal charity of your choice.

Arrangements by Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at: https://www.gracelandfairlawn.com/.