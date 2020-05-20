SULLIVAN — Thomas Wayne Standerfer, of Sullivan, was called away to heaven surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:55 a.m.
Private family services will be held at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Moultrie County Memorial Park, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Bethany American Legion Post #507. In lieu of flowers; Memorials may be made to the Sullivan Senior Center, Mason Point Activity Fund or to the Harbor Lights Hospice.
Tom leaves behind his wife Norma; son, Brent (Christine) of New Braunfels, TX; daughters, Sheila (Jim) Smith of Sullivan and Brenda (Stuart) Wade of Bethany.
For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.