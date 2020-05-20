× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

SULLIVAN — Thomas Wayne Standerfer, of Sullivan, was called away to heaven surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 9:55 a.m.

Private family services will be held at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Sullivan. Burial will be in Moultrie County Memorial Park, Sullivan, with Military Rites by the Bethany American Legion Post #507. In lieu of flowers; Memorials may be made to the Sullivan Senior Center, Mason Point Activity Fund or to the Harbor Lights Hospice.

Tom leaves behind his wife Norma; son, Brent (Christine) of New Braunfels, TX; daughters, Sheila (Jim) Smith of Sullivan and Brenda (Stuart) Wade of Bethany.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com