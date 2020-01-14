You have free articles remaining.
FINDLAY -- Thomas William Avery, Jr. 62, of Findlay, formerly of Kincaid, passed away 3:11 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Bob Vail officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Church of God in Kincaid. Visitation will also be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Family requests casual attire. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.
