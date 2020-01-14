Thomas William Avery Jr.
0 entries

Thomas William Avery Jr.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas William Avery

FINDLAY -- Thomas William Avery, Jr. 62, of Findlay, formerly of Kincaid, passed away 3:11 p.m. Monday, January 13, 2020 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Celebration of Life services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Bob Vail officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the Church of God in Kincaid. Visitation will also be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan. Family requests casual attire. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Hospital. View complete obituary and send online condolences to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Avery, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News