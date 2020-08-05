× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Timmie "Tim" C. Vieweg, born January 21, 1940 in Vandalia, IL, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.

A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Tim was known for his strong work ethic. He loved traveling, working outdoors, and enjoyed spending time with his large family & beloved dogs.

Tim served in the United States Air Force, with a tour in Japan as a Military Policeman. Following his time in the service, he worked for Norfolk & Southern Railroad, as well as Firestone before joining Illinois Power/Ameren. While at Illinois Power/Ameren, Tim worked as a relay tester and substation electrician for 41 years. After retiring from Illinois Power/Ameren, Tim worked 5 more years for L E Myers Co. Tim was passionate about his career with the Power Company, and always had stories to tell about his work & travels.

Tim enjoyed time with family & friends at their lodge in Florence, IL on the Illinois River. He always had a good story from his time spent there. He was a collector of sorts; you just never knew what he was going to bring home or acquire next. Tim was a proud father of 6, and was a foster parent to many children over the years.