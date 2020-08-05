DECATUR — Timmie "Tim" C. Vieweg, born January 21, 1940 in Vandalia, IL, passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 surrounded by his family.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Tim was known for his strong work ethic. He loved traveling, working outdoors, and enjoyed spending time with his large family & beloved dogs.
Tim served in the United States Air Force, with a tour in Japan as a Military Policeman. Following his time in the service, he worked for Norfolk & Southern Railroad, as well as Firestone before joining Illinois Power/Ameren. While at Illinois Power/Ameren, Tim worked as a relay tester and substation electrician for 41 years. After retiring from Illinois Power/Ameren, Tim worked 5 more years for L E Myers Co. Tim was passionate about his career with the Power Company, and always had stories to tell about his work & travels.
Tim enjoyed time with family & friends at their lodge in Florence, IL on the Illinois River. He always had a good story from his time spent there. He was a collector of sorts; you just never knew what he was going to bring home or acquire next. Tim was a proud father of 6, and was a foster parent to many children over the years.
Tim is survived by his wife, Sharon Ray-Vieweg, and six children: daughter, Diane Lane (Lin Stoner), daughter, Kathy Moore (Rick), son Tim Vieweg (Lisa), daughter, Dawn Vieweg, daughter, Jodi Lockwood (Brian), daughter, Christy Phillips (Reggy). His grandchildren: Andrew, Michael, Hannah, Adam, Amber, Amanda, Megan, Brandon, Stephanie, Kyle, Kevin, Kari, Kory, Kolton, Bri, Brendan, Dakota, Chandler, and Xander, as well as 23 great-grandchildren.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer & Ellen Vieweg, brothers, Jim Vieweg & Don Vieweg, daughter, Hope Vieweg, son, Tommy Kullik.
Visitation will be held at Moran & Goebel, 2801 N. Monroe St. in Decatur, IL. on Friday August 7th from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Funeral will be held at Moran & Goebel on Saturday, August 8th at 1:30 pm with graveside service following at Saint Isidore Cemetery in Bethany. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family to establish a scholarship in Tim's memory for apprentice electricians. CDC guidelines will be followed, and masks are required for those in attendance.
Tim's family would like to give a sincere Thank You to the IR Team at DMH who took such great care of him, as well as the staff on 4100, Dr. Waters & Dr. Rademacher, & DMH Cancer Care team. We appreciate all your care and support for Tim.
Please view Tim's obituary and share memories and condolences at www.moranandgoebel.com.
