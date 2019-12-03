Timothy Andrew King
MOUNT ZION — Timothy Andrew King, 81, of Mt. Zion, passed away 11:40 a.m. Monday, December 2, 2019, at Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 6, 2019, at Life Builders Church of God, Decatur. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery, Sullivan. Memorials may be made to Life Builders Church of God: 833 W. Pershing Rd, Decatur, IL 62526.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne of Mt. Zion; children, Tracy Ellen (Kyle) Johnson of Argenta and Doran Andrew King of Mt. Zion; 1 brother, 4 sisters and 2 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers and 2 sisters.

For the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.

