Timothy Gover

MATTOON — Former Mattoon Mayor, Timothy D. Gover, age 82, of Mattoon passed away at 6:48 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Timothy D. Gover was born on March 6, 1938 in Mattoon the son of the late Daniel P. Gover and M. Josephine (McVay) Gover. In 1955, while a Junior at Mattoon High School, he was elected to serve as Governor of the American Legion sponsored Premier Boys State. That same year he was selected to attend Boys Nation in Washington, D.C. where he met President Dwight Eisenhower and Vice President Richard Nixon.

Upon graduation from Mattoon High School in 1956 he attended Southern Methodist University in Dallas, TX. There he was initiated into Delta Sigma Pi professional business fraternity. In 1960 he received the Bachelor of Business Administration degree.

Gover received the Master of Science degree with a major in Finance from the University of Illinois-Urbana in 1961.

From the U of I he went to the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville where he was Instructor of Economics and also worked on a doctorate. It was there where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Schof, who was working on a Master of Business Administration degree. They were married on August 31, 1963 in Marilyn's home town of New Orleans, LA.