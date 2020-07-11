Timothy J. Carter

Tim began a career in commercial banking after he moved to Kansas City, MO. Sadly, in 1980 at the age of 28, Tim suffered a spinal cord injury due to a diving accident that left him a quadriplegic. In 2002, Tim moved across the country to Connecticut to be closer to his kids and began living with his daughter in Trumbull. After Tim’s life changing accident, he was fortunate enough to regain his driver's license which gave him freedom to travel on the East Coast. Tim enjoyed spending time at the South Benson Boat Marina in Fairfield and cruising around the neighborhood on hot days. Tim loved watching sports, especially his beloved Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals. It was his favorite time of year when he got to do his fantasy football. He was a collector of baseball cards, pocket watches, and Indian arrowheads. The way he continued to laugh, smile, and enjoy life was an inspiration to everyone.