SPRINGFIELD - Timothy John Turner, 52, of Springfield, Illinois, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Tim was born March 6, 1968 in Peoria, IL., the son James and Kathleen Turner of Decatur, IL. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Walter Funk and Mr. and Mrs. Paul Turner, as well as his son, Zachary Staber.

Tim is survived by his father, James (Jane) Turner of Springfield, mother, Kathleen (Joe) Kelley of Decatur, his son, Andrew Staber, his sisters, Deborah and Susan Turner, his brother, Geoffrey (Jessica) Turner, his grandsons, Gavyn, Landon and Korbyn, along with many cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Tim attended Dennis Elementary School, John’s Hill Middle School in Decatur, and Southeast High School in Springfield. Tim played little league baseball, football and youth hockey in Decatur and Springfield. He worked at Fehring Ornamental Iron Works and was an independent house painter in Springfield. Tim had many friends and he never knew a stranger. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandsons. Tim was a friend of Bill W. Alcoholics Anonymous was central to Tim’s life and he always supported others in need.

Please sign the family guest book at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com. Family graveside services and interment will be at Macon County Memorial Park, on Friday, August 14, 2020. Pastor Rick Spangler of G.T. Church in Decatur will preside. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we kindly request donations be made to the Habitat for Humanity of Sangamon County.