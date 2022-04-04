July 17, 1956 - March 31, 2022

HAMLET, North Carolina — Timothy Michael Cycotte, 65, of Hamlet, NC, passed away Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was born on July 17, 1956, at Chanute Air Force Base, Rantoul, IL, a son of Betty Cotner Cycotte and the late Daniel R. Cycotte.

He worked as a carpenter most of his life and loved building boats, furniture, guitars and many other wood items. Tim had great respect for nature and animals, enjoying the outdoors especially the water.

Tim enjoyed life and spending time with his family especially his grandchildren. He had a great since of humor and was a captivating storyteller. He was blessed with a large and loving family, and they were equally blessed to be part of his family. Tim was a kind and selfless son, brother, husband, father, and grandfather.

A service for the family and friends was held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet.

Surviving are his wife, Rachel P. Cycotte of Hamlet; a daughter, Rebecca Cycotte of Mt. Gilead; a son, Andrew Cycotte Mt. Gilead; three stepdaughters: Stefanie Youngblood of Rockingham, Daphne Powers (James), and Tiffany Youngblood both of Hamlet; his mother, Betty C, Cycotte of Albemarle; a sister, Cathy Fulton (Kenneth) of Cape Coral, FL; brothers: Steven Cycotte (Robbie) of Mt. Gilead, Mark Cycotte (Linda Harper) of Albemarle, Joe Cycotte (Karen) of Mt. Zion, IL, and Rob Cycotte (Ellen) of Palmetto, FL; step-grandchildren: McKenzie, Mason, Addison and Grayson. And many loved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Susie Riley Cycotte.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude's Childrens Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN, 38105.

Online condolences may be made at www.watson-kingfuneralhome.com.

Watson-King Funeral home in Hamlet is serving the Cycotte family.