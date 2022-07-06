Nov. 8, 1970 - June 30, 2022

RIVERTON — Timothy Michael Raycraft, 51, of Riverton, IL, passed away on Thursday, June 30, 2022, at 9:38 PM, at the St. John's Hospital, E.R., Springfield, IL.

Visitation will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 5:00 PM To 8:00 PM, at the Hinds Funeral Home, 348 N. Piatt St., Bement, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the First Presbyterian Church, Bement, IL. The Rev. Marsha Frederick will officiate. Burial with military rites by the Albert Parker American Legion Post #620 of Bement, will be in the St. John's Lutheran Cemetery, Decatur, IL.

Tim was born on November 8, 1970, a son of Michael and Irma White Raycraft. He married Tina J. Hendrix on November 1, 1991, in Norfolk, VA., and she survives of Riverton, IL. Also surviving are two sons: Robert (Jessica) Raycraft of Evansville, WI, and James "J.D" Raycraft of Riverton, IL. He is survived by his father, Mike (Amy) Raycraft of Monticello, IL; mother, Irma Raycraft also of Monticello, IL; a brother, Todd (Lori) Raycraft of Punta Gorda, FL; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Tim began his adult life on the USS Inchon with the U.S. Navy. Serving from '90-'97 where he started in Fleet Training and finished as an Instructor of Super High Frequency Satellite Communications for Operators and Maintenance personnel. After his time in the Navy, he attended Southern Illinois University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts and Masters in Accounting. Afterwards, he earned his Doctor of Law degree Cum Laude from SIU School of Law.

After Law School, Tim started working as a lawyer in Decatur, IL. After five years he found his "home" at Main Place Properties where he served as General Counsel and Managing Broker of Commercial Real Estate. Tim earned many accolades including: Certified Retail Real Estate Professional (CRRP), Certified Property Manager (CPM) from the Institute of Real Estate Management, and Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM). He was a member of the American Legion-Albert Parker Post #620, member of the Illinois State Bar Association, member of the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC), Judge and later board member of the North County Teen Court, board member of the Riverton Community Unit School District 14, and a Unit Leader/Scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA).

Tim was very dedicated to his work and loved what he did. He was a great boss and a natural-born leader - he used that skill to coach baseball and wrestling, as well as lead the Boy Scouts.

Outside of work Tim was a dedicated husband and father and always made time for his wife and sons. He enjoyed taking Tina to concerts and shows, watching J.D. play baseball, and watching F1 with Bobby. When he wasn't spending time with family, he enjoyed watching sports, racing, sitcoms, and movies.

Tim was known for a great deal of things: his way with words, sharp mind, life advice, and storytelling just to name a few. He often listened to peoples' problems and would give them his honest opinion. So many people came to him with questions because he always seemed to have the answer. Tim will not only be missed by his friends and family, but by a great many.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Millikin University Baseball or Millikin University Wrestling.

