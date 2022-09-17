LOVINGTON — Timothy Squire Roberts, Sr., 69, of Lovington, passed away 11:05 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Lovington. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Karen of Lovington; son, Timothy S. (fiancée Rebecca Homerin) Roberts, Jr. of Rantoul; daughter, Amanda (Tim) Sides of Sullivan; Nicholas (Missy) Vitai and Daniel Vitai both of Pittsburg, PA.

