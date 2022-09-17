LOVINGTON — Timothy Squire Roberts, Sr., 69, of Lovington, passed away 11:05 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 22, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Lovington. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the service at the funeral home in Lovington. Burial will be in Wright Cemetery, Findlay.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
He is survived by his wife, Karen of Lovington; son, Timothy S. (fiancée Rebecca Homerin) Roberts, Jr. of Rantoul; daughter, Amanda (Tim) Sides of Sullivan; Nicholas (Missy) Vitai and Daniel Vitai both of Pittsburg, PA.
To read the full obituary and to leave condolences to the family, please visit www.mcmullinyoung.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.