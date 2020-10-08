CERRO GORDO — Timothy Wayne Strocher, 54, of Cerro Gordo, IL formerly of Boody/Blue Mound, IL passed away at 1:26 a.m., Monday, October 5, 2020, in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
A private family memorial service will be held. Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion is assisting the family with services. Memorials may be made to the family. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com.
Tim was born September 15, 1966, in Decatur, IL the son of David and Patricia (Woodrum) Strocher. Tim married Heather A. Butler on May 21, 1988. He had worked as a supervisor for Tate & Lyle and had formerly been with ADM for thirty-one years. Tim enjoyed gardening, fishing, boating, and deer hunting. He had also enjoyed playing basketball, softball and coaching his daughter in sports.
Surviving are his wife, Heather of Cerro Gordo; daughter, Nicole Paige Crawley (James Eric) of Cerro Gordo; granddaughter, Winter Skye Crawley of Cerro Gordo; father, David Strocher (Linda) of Moweaqua; mother-in-law, Jody Butler of Decatur; brother, David Strocher of Decatur; sister, Tammy Strocher of Champaign; brother-in-law, James Michael Butler (Christine) of Mt. Zion; and sister-in-law, Lara Conaway (Lonnie) of Mt. Zion. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.
Tim was preceded in death by his mother and his father-in-law, Michael Ray Butler.
