DECATUR -- Tina Marie Gurley, 52, of Decatur, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, in her home.

Tina was born July 24, 1967, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Jean (Keck) Reed and Patrick Gurley. A former Vice Principal at Resa Middle School in Rockford, IL, Tina was a much-loved schoolteacher at various schools in the Chicago/Rockford area and in Florida.

Tina is survived by her mother, Jean Reed; sons: Tremaine and Romaine Allen; sisters, Valerie (Tom) Jordan and Chelsey Gurley; nephews: Will Jordan, Wyatt and Waylon Gurley and niece, Emma Jordan; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her son Nicolas Allen Gurley and her father Patrick Gurley.

Services will be held at a later date. Memorials in her honor may be made to: Resa Teachers Fund, 1800 Ogilby Road, Rockford, IL, 61102 (815) 489-5509 or Decatur Humane Society.

Arrangements by Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2801 N. Monroe St., Decatur, IL 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.

