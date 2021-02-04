Tina McKarnen

Tina was born in Oahu, Hawaii on January 7, 1967. Daughter to Sandra and Lee Cox. She had one sister, Susan Ramos. Tina was Blessed with four beautiful daughters and two step daughters: Kendra Marsh, Chelsae Marsh, Jordan Norred, Mya Norred, Elena McKarnen and Marissa McKarnen. She was married to Patrick McKarnen for 17 wonderful years and was preceded in death by her father, Lee Cox.