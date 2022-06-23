Todd A. Velchek

June 19, 1965 - June 16, 2022

DECATUR - Todd A. Velchek, 56, of Decatur, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Todd was born June 19, 1965, in Decatur, IL, a son of Gene Velchek and Joanne (Bokash) Velchek. A U.S. Army veteran, Todd worked as a laborer and was an avid Chicago Cub, Chicago Fire and Notre Dame fan. He loved to travel and go to concerts. He married Diane Compton on September 7, 2015 in Decatur, and she preceded him in death on November 19, 2021.

Surviving are his children: Natasha (Jeremy) Brown of NC, and Nikolas Velchek of Decatur; mother, Joanne Velchek of AR; father and step-mother, Gene (Dina) Velchek of Decatur; siblings: Jonathan (Megan) Velchek of Mahomet, Caprice (Tim) Turano of MD, and Stephanie (Mike) McCaslin of AR; half-siblings: Madison (McKenna) Velchek of IN, Makenzee Velchek and Martin Velchek all of Decatur; five grandchildren, one niece, three nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic church. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Decatur.

Moran & Goebel Funeral Home and Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.moranandgoebel.com.