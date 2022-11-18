Sept. 26, 1959 - Nov. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Todd Alan Brittenham, 63, of Decatur, IL, passed away on November 16, 2022, at Springfield Memorial in Springfield, IL.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Bement Township Cemetery with Pat Tieman officiating. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Todd was born September 26, 1959, in Champaign, IL, son of Tom and Gloria (Varner) Brittenham.

He is survived by his father, Tom Brittenham of Pierce City, MO; mother, Gloria Gulliford of Decatur, IL; daughter, Katy Brittenham and fiancee, Cody of Garland, TX; brothers: Tommy and Tony Brittenham of Bement, IL, Cole Brittenham of Pierce City, MO; sisters: Kelli Hunt of Bement, IL, Kris Strouse of Stotts City, MO, many nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Gordon Gulliford; step-mother, Nita Brittenham; and a brother, Mike Gulliford.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.