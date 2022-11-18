 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Todd Alan Brittenham

Todd Alan Brittenham

Sept. 26, 1959 - Nov. 16, 2022

DECATUR — Todd Alan Brittenham, 63, of Decatur, IL, passed away on November 16, 2022, at Springfield Memorial in Springfield, IL.

Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022, at Bement Township Cemetery with Pat Tieman officiating. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is in charge of the arrangements.

Todd was born September 26, 1959, in Champaign, IL, son of Tom and Gloria (Varner) Brittenham.

He is survived by his father, Tom Brittenham of Pierce City, MO; mother, Gloria Gulliford of Decatur, IL; daughter, Katy Brittenham and fiancee, Cody of Garland, TX; brothers: Tommy and Tony Brittenham of Bement, IL, Cole Brittenham of Pierce City, MO; sisters: Kelli Hunt of Bement, IL, Kris Strouse of Stotts City, MO, many nieces and nephews and a host of extended family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his step-father, Gordon Gulliford; step-mother, Nita Brittenham; and a brother, Mike Gulliford.

Please sign the family guestbook at www.tanzyusloganmemorialpages.com.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News