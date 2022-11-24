May 10, 1992 - Nov. 22, 2022

SHELBYVILLE — Todd Anthony Cole, 30, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Mt. Pleasant Church of God, Assumption, IL, with Rev. David Beerbower officiating. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022, in the church. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, near Assumption, IL. Memorials may be given to the Charleigh Cole Education Fund. Arrangements are made by Howe & Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.

Todd was born on May 10, 1992, in Decatur, IL, the son of Larry August "Gus" and Rhonda Jean (Bosgraaf) Cole. Todd graduated from Shelbyville High School in the Class of 2010, where he was passionate about FFA. Early on in life, Todd found his true love and passion in the farming industry, where he spent every day with his family, doing what he loved. He married his best friend, Shelby L. Sloan, on August 10, 2019. Shortly after Todd's dream of becoming a dad came true, Charleigh soon became the light of his life. Even though Charleigh only had two short years with her father, he has left a legacy for her to continue to carry out for her entire life. Todd's faith in God and the love for his church family at Mt. Pleasant Church of God guided him through many obstacles life gave him.

Even though he was diagnosed at a young age with this terrible disease, he did not let it define him and lived his life to the fullest even to his final days. Although we wish we didn't have to experience a life without Todd in it, it brings us peace knowing that the past few months of Todd's life were spent with his family by his side, completing his final harvest.

Todd is survived by his wife, Shelby; daughter, Charleigh Cole; parents; Gus and Rhonda Cole of Henton, IL; brother, Trevor Cole and wife, Cortney, of Henton, IL; sister, Amanda Cole (Scott Russell) of Moweaqua, IL; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff and Lisa Sloan of Shelbyville, IL; paternal grandparents, Larry and Linda Cole of Assumption, IL; grandparents-in-law, Larry and Sharon Eversole of Assumption, IL, and Ronald and Delores Sloan of Pana, IL; nieces and nephews: Colson, Ava, Aidan and Anderson; sister-in-law, Salena Duff and husband, Garrett of Moweaqua, IL; and brothers-in-law: Ross and Austin Sloan of Shelbyville, IL.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ronald and Gloria Bosgraaf; and cousin, Bryan Zwyghuizen.

We are asking everybody to dress in casual attire for services.

In honor of Todd's love for farming, if anybody wants to bring their semis to the funeral, we will be having all semis lead the procession to take us to Locust Grove Cemetery.

