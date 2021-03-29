DECATUR - Todd Anthony Hanneken was born on December 3, 1975 in Decatur, Illinois, the son of Jerry and Vickie (St. Pierre) Hanneken. He was a 1994 graduate of Mt. Zion High School. In 1999, he graduated with his bachelor's in criminal justice sciences from Illinois State University. He achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a second generation Illinois State Police Trooper, graduating in December 2000 as a part of Cadet Class 100. Todd was assigned first to State Police District 15 in Downers Grove and then home to State Police District 10, Pesotum.

He married his longtime love Michelle "Shelley" Jean Hillman on August 18, 2001. Their story started way before that, from meeting on the square in Taylorville to their first official date on August 7, 1994. All along the way they did everything together - just how the family will continue to do as they move forward now. They were blessed with two sons, Benjamin Anthony and Nicholas William. Having two boys two years apart was exactly what was wanted, as Todd and his brother Chad were close throughout their lives.