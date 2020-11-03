Todd Garner

Todd was vice president for Peerless Inc. in Decatur, IL for 21 years. He applied his talents there as well. He was very successful and respected by his Peerless family. Todd was president of the Mt. Zion school board. He was always involved with Jake and Nick's education and knew how the educational system affects the success of the entire community. He wanted to continue to be a part in guiding youth in academics and extra-curricular activities. It was very important to him. He also attended Holy Spirit and Holy Family Catholic Churches. Truly all that matters in life in the end is that you loved. That exemplified the essence of Todd. He loved his family, friends, and community. Our hearts are broken…our memories are special. He made an unforgettable impact on everyone's life. If you were blessed to be in Todd's circle, you knew you were loved.