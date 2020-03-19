Todd M. Rotz
0 entries

Todd M. Rotz

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

NIANTIC — Todd M. Rotz, 56, of Prairie Du Rocher, IL, passed on March 18, 2020, peacefully at his home. He was born in Niantic, IL to Delores and Harry Rotz.

He is beloved and survived by his wife; Christine Latinette, his daughter; Micha Rotz, his parents, sister; Jodi Rotz Trusner (Dennis Fernet), and brother; Scott Rotz (DeeDee Luttrell), dog; Thunder Marie Rotzinette.

Todd was a man of many talents and interests. He loved being an athlete and was an avid sportsman with a passion for football, as well as a singer, songwriter, motorcycle and horse racing enthusiast and ventriloquist. Beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, friend to many, and hooman to many animals.

In lieu of flowers or donations, his family requests acts of kindness on his behalf.

Private memorial service will be held at a later date.

To plant a tree in memory of Todd Rotz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News