COLLINSVILLE — Tom Alan Bridges, age 73 of Collinsville, IL, born January 26, 1948 in Decatur, IL, passed away on September 23, 2021 at Stillwater Senior Living Center in Edwardsville, IL.

Tom graduated from Eisenhower High School in Decatur then attended SIU-Carbondale. Thereafter, he went to work for Mueller Company in Decatur where he held positions in advertising, sales promotion, and international sales. He retired as plant sales manager after over 35 years of service. Tom was a founding member of Mt. Zion Lutheran Church and later attended Mt. Zion United Methodist Church with his family. He enjoyed fishing, carpentry, and traveling with his wife and family. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed by all.

The family wishes to thank the wonderful staff and health care providers at Stillwater Memory Care, as well as Family Hospice.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Joyce (nee Hutchens) Bridges.

Surviving is his beloved wife, Kay (nee Gansner) Bridges, whom he married August 29, 1989; four children: Robert (Leigh) Bridges, Kyle Courtaway, Susan (Aaron) Schlenz and Kelly (Joe) Edwards; nine grandchildren: Elijah Courtaway, Luke and Gabe Bridges, Heidi, Ryan, Haley, Ethan, Bryson and Ewan Schlenz; and a sister, Nancy (LeRoy) Ryherd.

Memorial visitation will be held from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville. Memorial service will follow at 4:00 p.m. Masks are required to be worn.

Donations may be made in Tom's honor to Family Hospice in Belleville and will be received at the visitation or can mailed to the funeral home at 2800 N. Center Street, Maryville, IL 62062.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.