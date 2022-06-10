May 21, 1958 - June 9, 2022
DECATUR — Tom Bailey, 64, of Decatur, passed away June 9, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital.
A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held at a later date at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Tom was born May 21, 1958, in Decatur, the son of Joseph Sr. and Nancy (Barnes) Bailey. He married Debra Lacey on September 15, 1984, in Decatur. Tom worked for 10 years at A.E. Staley, then worked Decatur Public Schools for 25 years, and retired as a Custodial Foreman in 2013; He also worked five years at Lowe's, and two years as a Valet at St. Mary's Hospital. Tom enjoyed spending his time outdoors - camping or anything in or on the water. His favorite place was any beach in Florida. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears Fan. Tom was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.
Tom is survived by his wife of 38-years, Debbie; daughter, Michelle (Andrew) Dixson; son, Brian (Lisa) Bailey; grandchildren: Cassandra Dixson, Logan Dixson, Jackson Bailey, Jensen Bailey; sisters: Debra (Bill) Valdahl and Nannette (Jeff) McGlasson; and his beloved cat, Esme.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.