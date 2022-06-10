Tom Bailey

Tom was born May 21, 1958, in Decatur, the son of Joseph Sr. and Nancy (Barnes) Bailey. He married Debra Lacey on September 15, 1984, in Decatur. Tom worked for 10 years at A.E. Staley, then worked Decatur Public Schools for 25 years, and retired as a Custodial Foreman in 2013; He also worked five years at Lowe's, and two years as a Valet at St. Mary's Hospital. Tom enjoyed spending his time outdoors - camping or anything in or on the water. His favorite place was any beach in Florida. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Bears Fan. Tom was a member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church.