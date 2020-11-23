MARATHON, Florida — Tom R. Dickes, 93, of Marathon, FL (formerly of Decatur, IL), passed away on November 11, 2020.

Tom was born in Findlay, OH on July 16, 1927 to Leontine and Cleo Dickes. He graduated from Findlay HS (Ohio); was a proud alum of The Ohio State University; and a veteran of the US Navy. Tom met and married the love of his life, Sue Foltz, in Decatur, IL. They shared 68 wonderful years together.

Tom taught high school (mathematics) in Ohio where he also enjoyed coaching basketball. In 1956 Tom and Sue moved back to Decatur and Tom began his long and fulfilling career with Christy-Foltz, Inc., serving as both President and Chairman. As a small business owner Tom cherished his work family and believed their hard work and commitment was invaluable to the success of the company. He truly valued his business relationships, especially the friendship, kindness, and dedication of his successor, Hal Schinzler, Jr. While in Decatur, Tom was very active in the community. He served on many boards, most notably, as Chairman of The First National Bank (now Busey); Chairman of the Millikin University Board of Trustees; and President of Central Illinois Builders of AGC.