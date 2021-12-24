CHAMPAIGN — Tom Steele, age 85, passed peacefully on Saturday, December 18th. Tom is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nell and two sons, Butch, 56 and Matthew, 49. He was an extremely honest and giving man who gave back to the community his whole life.

Tom was born to Sadie and Joseph Steele in Windsor, IL. His two brothers, Ray and Bill and sister Patsy have all passed. He attended Shelbyville high school, was well-liked and participated in multiple sports. He attended University of Illinois before joining the Army and graduating from Brooke Army Medical Center in Houston TX. He then went overseas and served the military at the American Hospital in Paris. Here he met the love of his life, Nellie, a young nurse from the Netherlands. They fell in love, got married and apparently led an exciting life in their large Paris apartment, had many parties and enjoyed life immensely. After returning to the states as a young married couple, they continued to work in the medical profession for many years in Decatur at St. Mary's hospital and raised their family. Ultimately, he was the laboratory supervisor for over 30 years until retiring from St. Mary's.

He was a generous man, gave money to charity often, gave blood by the gallon, and most importantly, gave his time to the community. He was a life-long sports fan of the Cubs, Illini football and basketball, the Bears, Eisenhower sports and all sports in general. He participated, coached, managed and volunteered in sports his whole life. From Shelbyville high school, thru Illini track to overseas in the Army in post-war Europe, where he led basketball teams, and then here in Decatur with basketball and softball teams as well.

He will be missed by all that were fortunate enough to know him. God bless.