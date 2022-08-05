Tommy D. West

Tom was born December 6, 1951, in Decatur, the son of Garvin Eugene and Edna Pauline (Huffines) West. He married Jeri Ann Garratt on October 21, 1978, in Decatur. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman stationed with the Marines. Tom worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Zexel, and most recently at ADM where he worked until his retirement. He was also proud to serve as a Pastor. Tom enjoyed camping, and watching Westerns - especially John Wayne. He most enjoyed time spent with his family and grandkids. Tom and Jeri attended Antioch Christian Church and Temple Baptist Church, both in Decatur.