Tommy D. West

Dec. 6, 1951 - Aug. 4, 2022

MOUNT ZION — Tommy D. West, 70, of Mt. Zion, passed away August 4, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Funeral service will be 12:00 PM, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 PM, Monday, August 8, 2022, at the funeral home.

Tom was born December 6, 1951, in Decatur, the son of Garvin Eugene and Edna Pauline (Huffines) West. He married Jeri Ann Garratt on October 21, 1978, in Decatur. He proudly served our country in the United States Navy as a Hospital Corpsman stationed with the Marines. Tom worked at Decatur Memorial Hospital, Zexel, and most recently at ADM where he worked until his retirement. He was also proud to serve as a Pastor. Tom enjoyed camping, and watching Westerns - especially John Wayne. He most enjoyed time spent with his family and grandkids. Tom and Jeri attended Antioch Christian Church and Temple Baptist Church, both in Decatur.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeri; children: Sarah (Keith) Rogowski of Aurora, Rachel (Joseph) Jenkins of Decatur, Jacob West (Megan Craft) of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Jeremy Jenkins, Joel Jenkins, and Stella Rogowski; siblings: Jimmy "Buck" West and Joyce "Teddy" Thompson.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

