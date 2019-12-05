DECATUR — Tommy King III, 20, of Decatur passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Tommy graduated from MacArthur High School with the class of 2017 and was attending Harris-Stowe University in St. Louis, MO and was set to graduate in 2021. Tommy had a heart of gold and he touched the hearts of those he was close to. He had a fun personality, he loved playing the game, enjoyed music and was known for throwing the best parties.
Tommy was born in Decatur, on June 15, 1999, a son of Tommy (Raquel) King Jr and Tabatha Althoff, they survive. Other survivors include six brothers: DeeAntre Woodland, Tommy, Tomarion, Tymarius, Tomiir, and Royale King; two sisters: A’Zaire Slaughter and Kierra Smith; grandfathers: Tommy (Lanella) King, and Timothy Rice Sr; grandmother: Diana Althoff; Uncles: William King Sr, Adrian, Dominic, Timothy Jr, Xavier Rice, Justin Shavers, Jerry (Casandra Blockton) Finley; Aunts Tiffany Althoff, Tynesha Bond; Special Cousins: Ronesha Reed, Kasina Blockton, Terron Reed, Jahree Finley, Quasim Finley; special friends: TMT Brothers; God mothers: Shaneeda Washington, Tyra Manns.
Homegoing services will be held at 11 AM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home with Overseer Elston Carter and Elder Dotson officiating visitation will be from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery.
