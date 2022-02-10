DECATUR — Tommy Levoy Reeve, 79, of Decatur passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at home surrounded by loving family.

Tom was born on April 11, 1942 in Decatur, IL, to Harold and Mary Ellen (Thornborough) Reeve. He married Donna Compton on January 30, 1961, who survives, along with daughters: Michelle (Jim) Steinke of Wapakoneta, OH, and Marci (Jim) Carballido of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are six grandchildren: Adam Mistic of Decatur, IL, Andrew (Gianna) Mistic of Mantua, NJ, Ryan Carballido of Champaign, IL, Janelle Carballido of Peoria, IL, Nick Steinke of Botkins, OH and Sydney Steinke of Grove City, OH. Several nieces and nephews also survive. One great-grandchild, Millianna Mistic also survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one son, Michael Lee Reeve. A son-in-law, Charles Mistic also preceded him in death.

Tom was an Eagle Scout, and graduated from Eisenhower High School and Millikin University. He spent most of his career working in a variety of factory and accounting positions at Caterpillar Inc. in Decatur. He also spent many years working at Decatur Earthmover Credit Union, retiring from there in 1999.

Tom was a member of Prairie Avenue Christian Church, where he served in many capacities including Deacon, Elder, Treasurer, and he chaired many committees.

Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Many friends knew him as "Seaweed" or "Weed" for short. When Tom made a friend, he made a friend for life. He truly enjoyed golfing with his buddies, meeting them for breakfast, and staying in touch throughout the years. As a grandpa, he didn't miss an opportunity to attend sporting events or school activities.

The family would like to thank Dr. James Wade, and the entire staff of Memorial Hospice who cared for Tom during his long and courageous battle with cancer.

