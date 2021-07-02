LATHAM — Tracie A. Brownlee, 52, of Latham, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Tracie was born July 19, 1968 in Decatur, Illinois the daughter of Donald D. and Barbara A. (Inman) Kunzman. She was a devoted homemaker and enjoyed spending time with family, camping, and sitting on the porch and visiting with neighbors. Tracie married Matthew Brownlee on May 12, 2000.

Tracie is survived by her husband, Matt; children: Kara Walker and Dylan Brownlee; her brother, Brett (Rachel) Kunzman; niece, Aspen Kunzman, and nephew, Aiden Kunzman.

Tracie is preceded in death by her parents.

Memorial services to celebrate Tracie's life will be 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. Memorials are suggested to the Gift of Hope.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, 515 W. Wood St., Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.