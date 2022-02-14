BETHANY — Tracy Laverne Bandy, 84, of Bethany, passed away 6:56 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022, at his home in Bethany.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany, with Masonic Rites by the George A. Sentel Masonic Lodge #764 at 7:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 18, 2022, at McMullin-Young Funeral Home, Bethany. Face masks are suggested and please practice social distancing for the services. Burial will be held in Marrowbone Township Cemetery, Bethany, with Military Rites by the Bethany American Legion Post #507. Memorials may be made to the George A. Sentel Masonic Lodge #764 or to the Bethany Fire Department.

Tracy was born on June 30, 1937, in Edinburg; the son of Bernard Maurice and Margaret (Weller) Bandy. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He married Sandra "Sandy" J. Butt on October 14, 1978, in Bethany; she survives. He retired from Caterpillar after working for 32 years. Tracy was a member of the Aloha Shrine Club in Honolulu, HI, First Christian Church in Edinburg, the George A. Sentel Masonic Lodge #764, Edgar 829 Decatur Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite in Springfield and the Tri County Shrine Club.

He is survived by his wife, Sandy of Bethany; sons: Larry Bandy of Osage City, KS, and Mark Bandy of Bunnell, FL; daughters: JoAnna (Greg) Davis of Kapaa, HI, and Emily Clark of Sullivan; brothers: Bernard (Donna) Bandy of Springfield and John (Norma Jean) Bandy of Arkansas. Tracy is also survived by seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, step-mother, Mary Bandy and step-brother, James Gautier.

Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.