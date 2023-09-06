Dec. 21, 1976 - Sept. 1, 2023

LOVINGTON — Travis Aaron McCoy, 46, of Lovington, passed away 12:01 p.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon.

A celebration of life to share memories of Travis will be held, starting at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023, at the Sullivan American Legion Post #68.

Memorials may be made to Moultrie County Animal Control, 1425 CR 825 E Sullivan, IL, 61951; or to Leia's Hope Canine Rescue.

Travis was born on December 21, 1976, in Decatur; the son of Richard and Vickie (Willis) McCoy. He married Lezlie Ann Haynes on May 5, 2015, in his best friend's garage. After Travis graduated from trucking school, he worked for CHI in Arthur. He enjoyed playing pool, golfing, loved riding his Harley and taking naps with his wife.

He is survived by his parents, Richard and Vickie of Lovington; wife, Lezlie McCoy of Lovington; son, Aaron Michael McCoy of Chandler, AZ; brothers: Dustin McCoy of Decatur, Van (Bobbie) Decker of Sullivan; sister, Nicolette (Paul) Rouleau of White House, TN. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by grandparents.

