Troy Alan Slunder Sr.
Troy Alan Slunder Sr.

DECATUR — Troy Alan Slunder Sr., 56, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Troy was born July 13, 1964, in Decatur, the son of Jerry Slunder and Karen (Puckett) Dotson. Troy worked as an installer of flooring.

Surviving is his son, Troy Alan Slunder, Jr, and grandson, Jaxson Wayne Slunder of Decatur; mother, Karen Sue Dotson of Decatur; father, Jerry Slunder of NC; brother, Jerry Slunder, Jr, of Texas; and sister, Deena Grider of Argenta; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

The family will host a memorial service at 11 am, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Cremation services provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church.

Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

