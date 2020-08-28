DECATUR — Troy Alan Slunder Sr., 56, of Decatur, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020, in Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Troy was born July 13, 1964, in Decatur, the son of Jerry Slunder and Karen (Puckett) Dotson. Troy worked as an installer of flooring.
Surviving is his son, Troy Alan Slunder, Jr, and grandson, Jaxson Wayne Slunder of Decatur; mother, Karen Sue Dotson of Decatur; father, Jerry Slunder of NC; brother, Jerry Slunder, Jr, of Texas; and sister, Deena Grider of Argenta; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
The family will host a memorial service at 11 am, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Salem Baptist Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Cremation services provided by Graceland/Fairlawn Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Salem Baptist Church.
Arrangements by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 2091 N. Oakland Avenue, Decatur, Illinois 62526. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.