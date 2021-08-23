Troy Robert McCoy

A memorial service to honor Troy's life will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, August 27, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday afternoon. Memorials may be made to Northeast Community Fund. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at dawson-wikoff.com .

Troy was born March 21, 1951, in Decatur, IL the son Troy E. and Alice Juanita (Hector) McCoy. Troy attended Mt. Zion Schools growing up and was a very talented athlete. In 1969 he was the recipient of the Herald and Review's Athlete of the Year Award and continues to hold the Mt. Zion High School record for throwing the Shot Put. He was also a member of the Mt. Zion Athletic Hall of Fame. Troy was retired from ADM having been a millwright for the company. Troy was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting for: deer, turkey, rabbits, squirrels, and mushrooms. He also enjoyed fishing. Troy married Michele L. (Anderson) O'Brien on October 5, 1996. Surviving is his wife: Michele of Decatur, IL; daughters: Tina McCoy-Dial (Matthew) of Mt. Zion, IL and Lori Martin (Jim) of Hillsboro, MO; son: Robert McCoy (fiance Sarah) of Indianapolis, IN; stepchildren: George O'Brien of Decatur, IL and Megan Deemer (Ryan) of Mesa, AZ; sister: Diana Caryl of Quapaw, OK; grandchildren: Andrea McCoy of Decatur, IL, Grant Pyatt (fiance Haley) of Decatur, IL, Matthew McCoy (Kristen) of Union, MO and Ellacyn McCoy of Indianapolis, IN; great-grandchildren: Kagan, Carly, and Killian.