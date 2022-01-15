DECATUR — Truman Dale Bray, 76, passed away January, 13, 2022, with his wife and children by his side from complications related to COVID.
Dale was born to Ed and Juanita in 1945, and married Beverly Speagle in 1963. He was the 1963 senior class president of Eisenhower High School, is a Millikin University Alum, and retired from Caterpillar after 40-years of service. He enjoyed playing golf and spending time with his grandkids.
He is survived by his wife; son, Darin (Amy McWilliams) Bray; daughter, Tonya (Kevin) Jones; daughter, Shawn Bray; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brother, Louis (Carol) Bray; sister, Virginia (Robert) Effler; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Tracy; sister, Betty McLemore; and his parents.
He will be dearly missed by his family and many close friends.
Close family and friends will be received on Sunday, January 16, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 1177 West Hickory Point Road, Decatur, IL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating the Dani Rubin Kater Memorial Fund for COVID Care.
