Oct. 2, 1916 - Aug. 12, 2023

MONTICELLO — Centenarian Twilia Nadine Valentine Mackey of Monticello, IL, passed away peacefully on August 12, 2023. She joined the heavenly realms after an amazing 106 years, ten months, and ten days, and will be lovingly and fondly remembered by many.

Twilia was born on October 2, 1916, to Callie and John Valentine of White Heath, IL. She was one of six siblings - three boys and three girls. She graduated Monticello High School in 1936. Later that same year, she married Stanley Mackey. Twilia and Stanley farmed at both White Heath and Cisco, IL before settling on the west side of Cisco to raise their family of four children.

Twilia held various offices and leadership roles in the Cisco PTA, United Methodist Women, and the Home & Community Education organizations. In addition, she was an avid bowler, and won the women's doubles for the State of Illinois. As an alumni of Monticello High School, she only missed four Homecoming Parades since she graduated in 1936, and was always interested in following the Sages.

In recent years, when anyone would ask her what the key to her longevity was, she just said "Be happy every day." Perhaps related, in her many years, Twilia was never one to pass on dessert... which always brought a happy smile!

Twilia was predeceased by her husband, Stanley; and also by her eldest son John.

She is survived by daughters: Jean Clarke and Joyce Boeringer; son, Joe Mackey (Jean); daughter-in-law, Marilyn Mackey; and sister-in-law, Darlene Floyd; grandchildren include: Byron Mackey (Jo Ann), Craig Mackey (Liz), Karen Bonness (Jonathan), Brandt Clarke, Kurt Clarke, (Alicia), Kristen Sikorski, Scot Boeringer, Tiffany Cascia (Glenn), and Thad Chaney (Heidi). She was also blessed with 21 great-grandchildren.

A joyful celebration and memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Mackey-Wright Funeral Home, with visitation being held prior to the celebration from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m., then immediately followed by internment at the Monticello Township Cemetery. All guests are invited to join the family afterward for lunch at the Cisco Center. As Twilia would want this to be a happy celebration, please wear bright and fun colors (her favorite colors were purple and blue).

In lieu of flowers, any donations may be made in her name to Cisco United Methodist Church – P.O. Box 37, Cisco, IL, 61830; or Faith In Action of Piatt County – 1115 N. State Street, Monticello, IL, 61856.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.