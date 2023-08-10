July 10, 2008 - July 30, 2023

DECATUR — In loving memory of Tyler Lamar Eubanks, a vibrant and beloved 15-year-old boy, who was born on July 10, 2008, at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL. He was the cherished son of Antwon (Heidi) Watson and Dionica Eubanks.

Tyler possessed a lovable personality that allowed him to effortlessly connect with people of all ages and abilities. He was a student at the SELA program and had recently been enrolled at MacArthur High School, where he excelled academically as a high honors student, entering his sophomore year.

Like many young men, Tyler had a deep passion for sports, particularly basketball and football. He also had a knack for skating and a genuine love for Anime. His infectious enthusiasm for dancing brought joy and laughter wherever he went. Tyler also enjoyed spending his free time playing online games with his peers on his beloved PlayStation. He had a natural talent for art and took pleasure in drawing, while his love for music and food brought him immense happiness. Tyler was also an avid fan of action movies, and he cherished the moments spent with his family and friends. Throughout his life, he nurtured dreams of becoming a D1 athlete for UCLA, pursuing a career as a fashion designer, and even stepping into the boxing ring. A compassionate soul, Tyler also aspired to give back to the community through charitable endeavors.

Above all, Tyler had a deep and unwavering faith in the Lord. He actively attended the City of Praise church, under the guidance of Overseer F. Todd McClelland, where he found solace and strength in his spiritual journey.

On July 30, 2023, Tyler bid farewell to this world, leaving behind a void in the lives of all those he touched during his 15 years on earth. His absence will be deeply felt, and his memory will forever be cherished.

Tyler is survived by his loving parents, Antwon (Heidi) Watson and Dionica Eubanks. He is also survived by his maternal grandparents, Tavere (Moe Dyson) Eubanks and Rev. Ferdnando (Debbie) Bailey; as well as his paternal grandparents, Wonda Davis and Derrick Brown. Additionally, he leaves behind special grandparents: Velettla Eubanks, Hazel Washington, Debra Jarrett, Jurlene Allen, and Mae-Rose Glass. Tyler's siblings: Xavier Eubanks Harrison, Zameria Eubanks Harrison, and Ahmaya Eubanks, will forever hold his memory dear. He also leaves behind his aunts: Danesha Eubanks, Ellen Bond- Eubanks, Crystal Davis, Florida Eubanks, Erin Davis, Ashly Watson, Breanna Greaten, and Tacoria Bond. Tyler's uncles: Kendall Eubanks, DeJesus (LaKesha) Eubanks, Shaquille Bailey, Braxton Perkins, Vola (Jessica) Rainey Jr., and Tony Eubanks, will forever carry his spirit. Additionally, he leaves behind numerous cousins, friends, and special relatives, all of whom were touched by his presence.

As Tyler embarks on his eternal journey, he is joyfully reunited with his departed relatives who preceded him in death. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his memory continue to inspire and uplift those who were fortunate enough to have known him.

Services for Tyler will be held on, Saturday, August 12, 2023, Service time at 11:00 AM with visitation one hour prior, located at City of Praise, 1415 North Edward Street, Decatur, IL, 62526. Interment for Tyler will be at Greenwood Cemetery immediately following services. Services are entrusted to Walker Funeral Service, Decatur.