Sept. 12, 1979 - April 22, 2022

Tyler Lee Baker, 42, passed away April 22, 2022, in McKinney, TX.

Tyler was born on September 12, 1979, in Rapid City, SD, to Dorothy (Dottie) and Norman Baker. He grew up most of his life in Decatur, IL, and was a 1997 graduate of Maroa-Forsyth High School, Maroa, IL. In 2001 he received his Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana, later earning his license as a Certified Public Accountant. Tyler was in the financial and commercial real estate industry for 20-years, which began at KPMG in Chicago, IL, moving to in Dallas, TX, in 2008. He later worked for Hines, also in Dallas.

Tyler was an avid athlete and sports participant. While he played every sport possible, ice hockey was his passion, which he excelled in from age six, through high school and into adulthood. His competitive nature was never ending. Over the past 20-years, Tyler ran several marathons including Chicago and Boston and completed three Ironman triathlons.

Above all, his children were his pride and joy; a proud and involved father, he loved spending time with each of them in their sports activities and various endeavors.

Tyler is preceded in death by his father, Norm Baker; uncle, Michael Lee Baker; cousins: David and Megan Sweeney; grandparents: Clarence and Eloise Hill, and Bobby Lee Baker.

He is survived by his mother; twin daughters, Isabelle and Lila; son, Lincoln, and former wife, Amy Baker, all of Allen, TX; brothers: Jason (Cortney), Fairview, TX, and Erik (Tara), Dallas, TX; sister, Kristen Parks (Craig) of Houston, TX; grandmothers, Gloria Baker, of Des Moines, IA; Dalybeth Reasoner, significant other; and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Turrentine-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, TX, 75013. The service will also be live streamed at TJMfuneral.com on Tyler's obituary page by clicking on the link provided. After the service, the recorded live stream will be available for viewing at the same link location.

At the request of the family, memorial donations may be made in Tyler's honor to the Grant Halliburton Foundation (www.granthalliburton.org) or your choice of another charitable organization. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.