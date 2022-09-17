Tyler R. Wallace

He was born to Randy and Tammy Wallace on July 4, 1986, in Decatur, IL.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his stepmother, Jennifer Wallace; his fiancee, Pamela Cleckler; grandparents, Marilyn Wallace, Wendall (Bud) and Sharon Wallace; step-grandparents, Ron and JoAnn Patrick; two sisters: Tara Kallembach and Kailie Warren; three children: Alexis, Elliott, and Emma; as well as several aunts, uncles, and cousins.