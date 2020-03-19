DECATUR — Una (Si-Nan) Chang, 69, of Decatur, passed away 9:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Fair Havens Senior Living, Decatur.
Private family services will be held. Burial will be in Chatham Cemetery. Memorials may be made in care of the family. McMullin-Young Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.
Una was born March 19, 1950, in Taichung, Taiwan, the daughter of Jo-Kao and Chi-Yin (Lao) Chang. She was a very active and dedicated member of the Maranatha Church in Decatur. Una had a very close relationship with God and spent her life in God’s service taking many missionary trips overseas, as well as, dedicating her time to her church.
She is survived by her son, Donald (Stephanie) Morrison of Decatur; siblings, Susie (Ju-Nan) Kagy of Bloomington, Karen (Yu-Nan) Chang of Taipei, Taiwan, Chia-San Chang of Taipei, Taiwan, and Steve (Chia-Shing) Chang of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Ben, Mable and Shelby. She is also survived by 4 great-grandchildren.
Una was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Judy (Ya-Nan) Hicks.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com
