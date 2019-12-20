SHELBYVILLE — Uriah L. Donald, 39, of Shelbyville, IL passed away at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in his residence.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 22, 2019 in the First Baptist Church in Shelbyville, IL with Rev. Tim Yankee officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Sunday in the church. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to First Baptist Church of Shelbyville, IL. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL.
Uriah was born on May 2, 1980 in Mattoon, IL, the son of Timothy L. and Judith Ann (Bray) Donald. Uriah attended Shelbyville and Cowden High Schools. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Shelbyville, IL. He enjoyed making artwork, spending time with his family, and helping others. Uriah was a pizza maker at Monical’s Pizza in Shelbyville, IL.
Uriah is survived by his father, Timothy Donald of Shelbyville; mother, Judith Bray of Shelbyville; son, Gavin Scott Donald of Shelbyville; sisters, Haley Donald (Dolan Homer) of Shelbyville, Daphne Donald of Shelbyville, and Megan Bray (Anthony Naron) of Cowden; brother David Donald (Allison) of Tuscola; grandmother Dolores Donald of Shelbyville; and special friend, Heather Lynne of Shelbyville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, C.T. “Red” and Viola Bray, and David Donald.
Send condolences online at www.howeandyockey.com
