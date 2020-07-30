× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MOWEAQUA — V. Gwinner Snyder, 80, of Moweaqua, died July 28, 2020 in his home.

A private family burial, in Ludwig Cemetery, will be at a later date. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, in Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua. The family requests that you wear masks and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church of Moweaqua or Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois.

Gwinner was born December 23, 1939 in Moweaqua, IL, the son of J. Blanchette and Evelyn L. (Lockart) Snyder. He married Diane Dagner on February 22, 1959 in Assumption, IL. She survives.

Surviving is his wife Diane; daughters; Kimberly Diane Snyder of Moweaqua, IL and Elizabeth Anne (Ray) Jackson of Macon, IL; son, Michael Gwinner (Cindy) Snyder of Moweaqua, IL; six grandchildren and sister, Anne Jones.

Preceding him in death are his parents and brothers, Jim and Michael.

Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Please visit www.seitzfh.com to view expanded obituary and send condolences to the family.