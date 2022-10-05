Aug. 31, 1940 - Oct. 4, 2022

DECATUR - V. Joan Grandon, 82, of Decatur, IL, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, with visitation 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 7, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will be in Harristown Cemetery, Harristown, IL. The family requests casual attire.

Joan was born August 31, 1940, in Decatur, IL, the daughter of Floyd Allen Beard and Vivian Caroline (Jones) Welch. She married James Grandon on September 11, 1961 in Springfield, IL.

Joan loved spending time with her family and enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing bingo and square dancing.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James; children: Barbara Joan (Timothy) Medlock of Garland, TX, James Clayton Grandon of Hawk Point, MO, Toni Marie Herber of Decatur, Lisa Elaine (Troy) Cave of Decatur, Jonas M. Grandon of Decatur; 14 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren two great-great-grandchildren; and sister Evelyn (Gary) Wiltermood.

She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Richard D. Grandon, grandson, Joseph Allen Herber, two sisters, and one brother.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.