DECATUR — V. Nadine Karnes, 74, of Lakeland, FL, formerly of Decatur, IL, died at 6:26 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Lakeland Regional Hospital.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022 at Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Memorial contributions may be directed to Pilgrim Holiness Church, Decatur, IL.