DECATUR — Valerie Charlotte Bennett, 51, of Decatur, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Graveside services to celebrate the life of Valerie Bennett will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 14, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to ARay 36 Foundation or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. The family of Valerie Bennett is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, Illinois. Please view the complete online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
