DECATUR — Valerie M. Grohne, 78, of Decatur passed away January 21, 2022, surrounded by her children.

Funeral Service will be held at a later date. A private burial service will be held at Graceland Cemetery for family. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, will be assisting the family with arrangements.

Valerie was born June 18, 1943, in Deerfield, IL, the daughter of Russell and Marion (Potter) Sedgwick. She married Bruce Grohne on June 27, 1964, in Deerfield, IL. After staying home to raise her children, Valerie began a career in healthcare including 25 years as the Director of Volunteer Services at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Upon retirement, she continued to volunteer at DMH in multiple capacities. Valerie loved serving others as was evident in her involvement in her PEO chapter, her beloved First Evangelical Lutheran Church, and serving Meals on Wheels alongside Bruce. Valerie loved playing golf and spending time with her many good friends but her truest joy was when she was with her family.

She is survived by her children: Kristine (Patrick) Riley of Glen Ellyn and Steven (Kristen) Grohne of Decatur; grandchildren: Madison Grohne, Weston Grohne, Maggie Riley, Henry Riley and Will Grohne; and sister-in-law, Marta Grothe of Savoy as well as her many nieces and nephews across the U.S.

Over the past two very difficult weeks, Steve, Kristy and their families have been blessed to witness Valerie's amazing faith in her Lord and the number of people in Decatur and beyond who have been touched by her friendship and faith.

Valerie was preceded in death by Bruce, her husband of 57 years; parents; sister, Donna (Sedgwick) Chaffee, and beloved brother-in-law, Thomas Grohne.

In lieu of flowers, Kristy and Steve would like to encourage memorial donations to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or a charity of your choosing.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.