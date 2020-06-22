× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARGENTA — Van A. Atkins, 63 of Argenta, IL passed away at 7:13 P.M. on Friday, June 19, 2020 at St. Johns Hospital in Springfield, IL.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at the Graceland Cemetery in Decatur, IL. Rev. John Parrish will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

Van was born on May 10, 1957 in Decatur, IL. He is a son of Ronald and Peggy (Wilkinson) Atkins. He married Karen McGlade on May 24, 1990 in Decatur, IL. She survives.

Also servicing are two children, Tammy Chandler (Richard) of Decatur, IL and Keith Hendrickson (Debbie) of Decatur, IL, three grandchildren, Cortney Chandler, Cale Chandler (Amber), Courtney Barter and her husband Jonathan of Bethany, IL, five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Carlee, Maison, Cale Jr., Chandler and Deaken Barter, one brother, Donald Atkins (Mary Ellen) of Tombstone, AZ, one niece, Laura Tucker (Gabriel) of Mahomet, IL, one nephew, Ronald Atkins (Sarah) of Oreana, IL and three great-nieces and nephews, Abigail, Emma and Camron.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Ronald Dean Atkins Jr., one nephew, Brannigan Dean Atkins.

Van enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

